Randy Lee Kizer, 62 Published 5:20 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Randy Lee Kizer, 62, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at his home in Batesville.

The funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 9, at Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville with the family receiving friends prior to the service at noon. The interment will follow at Forrest Memorial Park.