Panola County Jail Log Published 5:46 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Jan. 30

Jeremy Delain Mayer, 1216 Terza Rd., Batesville, charged with first degree arson.

Odarious Travoy Rogers, 5487 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, arrested on a Miss. Dept. of Corrections warrant.

Scottie Johnson, 318 Hernando St., Sardis, charged with armed robbery.

Jan. 31

Mark Troy Domingue, 4677 Sees Chapel Rd., Sarah, charged with simple assault.

JaKaya Shanay Alexander, 406 Short St., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Corey James Guidry, 183 Swift Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Feb. 1

Wenona B. Piniy, 4580 Chambelia Rd., Hernando, charged with DUI and no proof of insurance.

Feb. 2

Clayton Stuart Sullinger, 357 Bluff Rd., Cottonville, charged with public drunkenness.

Isaac Jerome Miller, Courtland, charged with DUI.

Feb. 3

Rashun Emanuel Hewlette, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Jesus Alberto Pena, 113 Cottage Trail, Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Lanija Nyesta Smallie, 322A Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Feb. 4

Steve Leon Scott, 213 Church St., Como, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

James Earl Farmer, Jr., 120 Mossy Oak Dr., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Jerrica Quiasha Hamilton, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and no insurance.

Precious Sharnae Turner, 218 Pearson St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Sabrina Renee Brown, 503B Strayhorn St., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek, Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Feb. 5

Antonio Davon Winfield, 1039 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, charged with no drivers license.

Robert Raymond Buice, 135 Public Square, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.