Mayor ordering another round of memorial bricks Published 5:35 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Kay Wolfe

News from the North

Weather is the order of the day. The ice is beautiful, but can cause major problems for some. We dodged a bullet Tuesday night, Jan. 31, but last night was not so good.

Many friends in my neighborhood are without power and around town in general. My neighbors, Billy and Sherry Burkes, always have problems when there’s a storm. I know it’s maddening to them.

All candidates were to have returned their paperwork to qualify for the 2023 General Election by 5 p.m. on Feb. 1. Party primaries will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Elections are very interesting, to say the least. It’s our responsibility, I feel, to vote if at all possible. The election commissioners will be looking to train poll workers before the primary, if you’re interested.

Chromcraft had the Grand Opening of their new furniture outlet store on Friday, Feb. 3 at 1457 Industrial Park Road – the old Spring Building. James Yang, President, was here from California along with 4 department managers who are at the plant full time.

The ribbon cutting, sponsored by Panola Partnership occurred at approximately 10:30 with Joe Azar, Robbie Haley, Mamie Avery, Katie Azar, Jerry Long, Partnership Ambassador in attendance along with Chamber of Commerce President Sheri Smith and Mayor Richard McCarty. There was a very nice crowd present.

Mr. Yang stated that the castor dinette chair was their main product. Come out to the Industrial Park in Sardis and see the modular furniture, recliners, dining room furniture, bar stools, and Kiddoz Kids furniture and McKazie sofas. There will be much more later about a man who received a patent on one of his products. Ralph Bledsoe, who retired from Chromcraft in Senatobia after 31 years, was also there.

Sardis Mayor McCarty is making another push for bricks to be included in the next 100 ordered. The deadline to receive applications is April 24 in order for the bricks to be ordered, delivered, and displayed in the park for the Memorial Day Celebration.

Pick up your application at the City Hall. Due to the rise in fuel and other materials to make the bricks, the cost will be $50 per brick.

Sardis Library Youth Specialist Glen Bowman and family will possibly be moving to Mississippi Delta Community College at Morehead in the near future to work with students at the college. Glen is a very helpful young man, and will be sorely missed.

Gotta run. Live Large; Laugh Often; and Love Much.