JA King and Queen Published 4:54 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Crowned as Royalty for the 2023 Batesville Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 4, was King Josh Hawkins and Queen Tracy Goforth. The Royal Couple presided over the presentation of the Court and were joined by family, friends, and supporters of Junior Auxiliary for an evening of music, food, and fun at the Boothe Event Center. The annual fundraiser provides funds for a host of projects JA members undertake in the Batesville community each year, and hundreds of children are served annually by the organization. (Glennie Pou)