Jamie William Hendrix, 87, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his home in Pope, MS. He was born in Batesville, MS, on December 27, 1935, to Margie Corinne Oliphant and Howard Roy Hendrix. Mr. Hendrix was a member of Pope Baptist Church, a veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of the University of MS. He was a devoted family man, who loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes two sons, Michael Lance Hendrix (Dianne) of Enid, MS and Timothy RanDale Hendrix (Deborah) of New Boston, TX; one sister, Louise “Sissy” Thomas of Bartlett, TN and two brothers, Howard Hendrix (Gloria) and Thomas Hendrix (Martha Sue), all of Batesville, MS; four grandchildren, Ashley Wilson of San Antonia, TX, Lance Hendrix (Lauren) of Batesville, MS, Adam Hendrix of New Boston, TX, and Matt Hendrix (Brittany) of Batesville, MS; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron Grace Hendrix and Collins Ruth Hendrix, of Batesville, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Bonnie Blount Hendrix; his parent and one brother, Albert RanDale Hendrix. Memorial contributions may be sent to Baptist Children’s Village, PO Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060-0027 or Gideons International Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 or Pope Baptist Church, 264 Front St., Pope, MS 38658. Dickins Funeral Home is honored to have charge of arrangements.