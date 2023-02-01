Panola County Jail Log Published 8:09 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Jan. 23

Temetric Darell Williams, 332 Mary Woods Dr., Como, charged with disturbance of a business.

Charles Ray Roden, 517 McCain Rd., Batesville, charged with abuse of the 911 emergency system.

Jan. 24

Tommy Lee Wright, 139A Todd Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Joshua Max Wilkinson, 330 Rush Rd., Vance, held on a bond surrender order.

Jan. 25

Alisha Bright Smith, 280 Power Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jamale O’Neal Warrick, Jr., 116 W. Moore Ave., Crenshaw, arrested on a bench warrant.

Tenahsa Lasha Golliday, 557B Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with careless driving, no drivers license, and no insurance.

David Montrell Heffner, 643C Hudson Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jan. 26

Joey Shuray Brooks, 802 Eastover Dr., Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant.

Tiara Corvette Jones, 537 St. Paul Ave., Memphis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Treveno Montez Leavy, 281 Harmon Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Chance D. Griffin, 2761 Hentz Rd., Courtland, held on a detention order.

Demone Duryea Stokes, 125 Ross Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Perry Irby, 250 Rayburn Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Coltdarius Terrel Oliver, 16431 Hwy. 315W, Sardis, charged with DUI (second), no drivers license, and driving while license suspended.

Tyrese Montez Frost, 107 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Eddie James Leverson, Jr., 2737 Hammond Hill Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Jan. 27

James Lee Wooten, 105 Whittington Dr., Indianola, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Margrett Sullivant, 211 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with false pretense.

Scottie Marvell Johnson, 318 Hernando St., Sardis, charged with petit larceny.

Jan. 28

Jarvis Contrell Johnson, 433 Taylor St., Como, charged with disturbance of the peace, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Taleisha Shantee Lloyd, 304 Fredrick St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Tracy Baker, 1414 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Jan. 29

Terrance Terrell Petty, 4903 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Shanekwa Latay Heffner, 305 Walton St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.