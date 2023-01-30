Minnie Claire Faggert (Roberson) Sanders, 96 Published 2:26 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Minnie Claire Faggert (Roberson) Sanders, 96, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Sardis Nursing Home, in Sardis. She was born in Batesville on Aug. 26, 1926, to Claire Blanch Epps and John Thomas Faggert.

Claire was a very dedicated and active member of the Batesville Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed baking, sewing and volunteering at the local food pantry. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes two daughters, Claire Louise Roberson Boyles of Tupelo, and Carole Ann Roberson Avery of Batesville; one son, Fred Alvis “Sandy” Sanders, Jr. (Holli) of Tupelo; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Reeves Roberson and Fred Alvis Sanders, Sr.; and her parents.

Funeral services were at Dickins Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 28, . Interment was in Forrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Batesville.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Batesville Presbyterian Church, 121 Eureka St., Batesville, MS 38606. Dickins Funeral Home was honored to be in charge of arrangements.