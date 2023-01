Hazel Rubenia Crawley, 92 Published 1:27 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Hazel Rubenia Crawley,92, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023, at her home in Sardis.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Hazel will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Joe, at the Sardis Lake Cemetery.