Phillip Ray Wickham, 84 Published 8:22 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Phillip Ray Wickham, 84, of Pope, Mississippi passed away on January 23rd, 2023.

He was born to the late Earl and Alma Wickham on December 20th, 1938 in Memphis, Tennessee. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Ruby Wickham; and his siblings, Earl, James, and Bruce Wickham, Alma “Sis” Fore and Bernice Rogers.

Phillip is survived by his sons, Thomas Wickham, Mike Wickham (Jeannie); grandchildren, Anthony, Stacy, April, Amber, Ashley, Bradley, Gracie; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Alaina, Erin, Anna, Devin, Dalton, Daren; and one great-great grandchild, Ellie.

A graveside service will be at 2:00pm on Friday, January 27th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.