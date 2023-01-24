Thurman Andrew Stone, Jr., 94 Published 7:15 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Thurman Andrew Stone, Jr., 94, of Batesville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Funeral service was Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the First United Methodist Church in Batesville.

Thurman was preceded in death by his first wife, Rebecca M. Stone and his second wife, Jerlene Rainer Stone, his parents, Thurman A. and Lottie Moss Stone of Kittrell, NC, and two sisters, Helen S. Clayton of Henderson, NC and Judith S. Miller of Kittrell, NC. He is survived by his daughter, Martha S. Flint (Ben) of Batesville, Son, Robert T. Stone (Linda) of Sardis, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was born in Henderson, NC on May 7, 1928. Thurman was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, member of The American Legion having served several years as Adjutant of Post 118. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Batesville. He was also active in Square Dancing, having served in various capacities with the Mississippi State Square Dance Association. Thurman was a retired accountant from Agrico Chemical Company, a subsidiary of The Williams Cos. of Tulsa, OK.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial contributions be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 119 Panola Avenue, Batesville, MS or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.