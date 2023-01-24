Robin Oliver, 62 Published 7:13 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Robin Oliver, 62, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

The family will be having a memorial gathering to celebrate Robin’s life on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

Robin was born December 20, 1960, in Memphis to William Alexander Oliver and Ruth Hays Clark Powell. She enjoyed many things in life, including, fishing, making jewelry, riding motorcycles, shooting pool and cooking to name a few. She always seemed to be just tinkering on things.

She will be remembered most by her mother, Ruth Powell of Sardis; two sisters, Karen Ventura of Greenwood, Rubye French of Courtland; brother, Steve Oliver of Senatobia, along with two nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Robin was preceded in death by her father, William Alexander Oliver.