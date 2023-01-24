Jacqueline Williamson “Jackie” Statham, 61 Published 7:29 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Jacqueline Williamson “Jackie” Statham, 61, passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at Diversicare in Batesville.

Jackie was born April 5, 1961, to the late Lloyd Earl Williamson and Alice Faye Stewart in Clarksdale. Jackie enjoyed crocheting and bingo. She simply adored her sweet fur baby Sophie.

Survivors include her daughter, Terri Williamson Lindsey (Richard) of Sarah; sisters, Kalen House (Matt) of Searcy, AR, Kelly Williamson of MS; step-brother, Stephen Walker of Water Valley; aunt and uncle, John and Debbie Caraway of Pope; and two precious grandchildren, Ashley Claire Smith and Dennis Copper Smith.

In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Gaylen Statham; one sister, Sandra Goodwin; niece, Ashley Williamson and two nephews; Nate Williamson and Whitten Graves.