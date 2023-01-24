Darrel Wayne Adams, 76 Published 7:27 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Darrel Wayne Adams began his next adventure on Jan. 19, 2023. He spent 76 years in this life traveling, singing music, and making every soul he met smile.

Funeral services were Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Mt. Liberty Cemetery near Water Valley.

On Feb. 25, 1946, he was born to Ida and Loyd Adams. Darrel grew up in Quitman County fishing with his momma and watching his daddy cut hair on the porch. He followed his big brothers in to many escapades that made for great story telling, and he adored his baby sister. Ida and Loyd raised Darrel in Goodway United Pentecostal Church.

In 1966, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in the Armor Division. Darrel received the National Defense Service Metal as an Expert with the pistol and Sharpshooting with the rifle. He was honorably discharged after his tour in Germany. Being in the tank and traveling through Germany with the life long friends made in Service, was a subject that Darrel loved to reminisce about. He’d often say, “if I told you this before, let me know which time I told it better.” He enjoyed serving at the VFW, and counted members as some of his many friends.

On Oct. 11, 1968, he married Faye Elizabeth Cook. Their 45 year marriage was filled with love, laughter, and travel. They toured the country and abroad together, loving every minute. They made a home that was happy and welcoming. So much so that they were affectionately referred to as Momma Faye and Daddy Darrel. There was always food, music, and fun at their house. Darrel was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was actively involved and always present to support, love, encourage, fix, travel, or do whatever his children and grandchildren needed.

Darrel worked at Panola Mills until closing as well as Panola Pallet and Golden Living. He made friends in every location that life took him. Once you were his friend, it was forever.

In his retirement, he kept the roads hot. Branson, Hot Springs, and Helen, Georgia were some of his favorite jump in the car and go locations. Darrel would have been an exceptional tour guide. Matter of fact, it wasn’t uncommon for him to tell you to pack a bag and head out. He loved to ride the backroads and do a little family history research in the process.

Over the years, Darrel played with Southern Country and the Honky Tonk Heroes. He loved music, and he was an official card carrying member of the George Jones Fan Club. They played many places over the years, including cancer events, local yokel joints, and some dive bars. Darrel enjoyed every minute of it.

Darrel leaves behind his three heartbroken boys, Jason (Schawn), Stevie (Michelle), and Eric (Krissy) all of Batesville. His beloved grandchildren, Alyssa, Anna, Presley, Maggie, Keygan, Autumn, and Bowen as well as his great granddaughter, Sadie Elizabeth Smith. His sister, Agnes (Paul) Shivers, and brother, Billy Adams, survive him. Many nieces, nephews, friends, family, and the community will grieve for this selfless man as well as his special friend, Judy Watts.

Darrel was a friend to everyone. He had a servant’s heart, and would give you the shirt off of his back. Darrel was definitely a bright light in this dark world. He would always meet you with a smile and a quick one liner. If you were lucky, it was “hello darling” in his Conway voice.

Darrel was welcomed into eternity by his wife, Faye Adams, and his parents, Ida and Loyd Adams as well as his brothers, J.C., L.C., Harold, James, and a sister, Evelyn. He’s now at the feet of his savior, Jesus Christ.

And maybe, just maybe, him and George are singing a duet.