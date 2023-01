Coach Saban visits Panola County schools on recruiting trip Published 8:11 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

South Panola High School basketball coach Sylvester Kilgore was all smiles Tuesday when he met the dean of SEC football coaches, Alabama’s Nick Saban in Batesville. The Crimson Tide coach visited players at both North Panola High School and South Panola High School recruiting for the Alabama football team, a perennial powerhouse in the SEC and nation.