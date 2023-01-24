Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 8:01 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Jan. 17

6:47 a.m. – Keating Rd., commercial fire alarm.

7:42 a.m. – Hwy. 6E in front of Dollar General, two car accident, no injuries, one lane is blocked.

3:51 p.m. – Mt. Olivet Rd., two car accident with injuries.

7:01 p.m. – Edwards St., caller advises something is burning in home, unsure of the source.

7:46 p.m. – Jackson St., 73 year old female with difficulty breathing.

11:21 p.m. – Moore Dr., female subject needs lift assist.

Jan. 18

4:32 a.m. – Eagles Nest Cove, structure fire in county, no county departments are available.

12:48 p.m. – Eagles Nest Cove, Sheriff’s Office requesting mutual aid for house fire that has rekindled.

2:16 p.m. – Bates St., female has fallen, needs lift assist.

3:44 p.m. – Bates St., female has fallen again, no injuries, needs lift assist.

4:23 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & 51, two vehicle motor vehicle crash, no injuries reported, roadway is blocked.

7:19 p.m. – Turtle Creek Dr., lift assist needed.

7:27 p.m. – Bates St., 68 year old male has fallen, lift assist needed.

Jan. 19

10:07 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Henning Law Office, fire alarm.

3:29 p.m. – Shagbark Dr., medical alarm.

4:07 p.m. – Old Panola Road at River Road, grass fire.

5:57 p.m. – Old Panola Road & Curtis Road, two car accident with entrapment, county requesting assistance.

6:21 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Medical Center Dr., two car accident, unknown injuries, roadway is blocked.

Jan. 20

5:39 a.m. – Forest Dr., female subject needs lift assist.

12:37 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Thermos, commercial fire alarm.

1:44 p.m. – Hwy. 51 & Hwy. 6, two car crash with injuries.

4:36 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Bethlehem Rd., unknown injuries, unknown entrapment.

8:41 p.m. – Keating Rd., Kroger, male subject has fainted.

Jan. 21

4:25 p.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, commercial fire alarm.

Jan. 22

7:18 a.m. – I-55N, mile marker 244, two car accident with injuries.

11:04 a.m. – Hwy. 6 & 51, two car accident, no injuries, road is not blocked.

Jan. 23

6:48 a.m. – Gracie Cove, female subject has pain all over.

7:12 a.m. – Hwy. 6 between GE and Kirk Bros., motor vehicle crash, unknown injuries.

8:26 a.m. – Hwy. 35 & Brewer Rd., two car accident with injuries.

10:14 a.m. – Johnson St., 47 year old female has fallen, lift assist needed.

11:57 a.m. – Dirt Cheap, caller advises a fire inside the building has been put out, but fire department is requested to check.

2:00 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 52 year old female having chest pains.

4:00 p.m. – Lester St., fire alarm.