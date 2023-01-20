BFD Call Log Published 1:42 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Jan. 10

2:47 a.m. – Hwy. 51, area of Magnolia Rental, caller reporting smell of propane gas.

7:21 a.m. – Eureka St. and Hwy. 51, vehicle on fire.

10:25 a.m. – Hwy. 6E., McDonald’s, subject is having a seizure.

7:25 p.m. – Broad St., residential fire alarm, attempting to contact the key holder.

10:33 p.m. – Jones St., 60 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Jan. 11

2:03 a.m. – Broad St., list assist needed.

5:31 a.m. – Jones St., 16 year old male throwing up.

3:57 p.m. – Greenbriar Circle, grass fire.

11:14 p.m. – Pollard St., life assist needed.

Jan. 12

10:25 a.m. – I-55 northbound, near mile marker 241, mutual aid for grass fire.

11:10 a.m. – College St., 76 year old female needs life assist.

11:15 a.m. – Armstrong St., caller advising her yard is on fire.

12:53 p.m. – Moore Dr., lift assist needed, door is open.

1:02 p.m. – Cotton Plant Rd., mutual aid on a grass fire.

10:56 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, commercial smoke alarm.

Jan. 13

2:31 a.m. – Pollard St., life assist needed.

7:46 a.m. – Hwy. 6 between Jack’s and KFC, two car accident, no reported injuries.

12:05 p.m. – Hwy. 6, Yamato Restaurant, female subject has passed out, Lifeguard also en route.

Jan. 14

9:06 a.m. – Pearson St., 76 year old male, possible stroke.

Jan. 15

7:23 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, The Concourse college parking lot, driving hauling a smoker advises the smoker has caught on fire.

5:15 p.m. – I-55 Southbound, exit 246, two car accident, unsure of injuries.

Jan. 16

6:16 a.m. – Keating Rd., commercial fire alarm.

9:33 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, commercial fire alarm.

11:11 a.m. – MLK Dr., 4 year old having seizures.

4:19 p.m. – Walmart, 2 year has arm stuck in the dash of vehicle in parking lot, assistance requested.

11:13 p.m. – Booker T St., male subject may be having a heart attack.

11:50 p.m. – Van Voris St., 63 year old female with hip pain.