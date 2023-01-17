Mary Elizabeth Flemmons Roberson, 98 Published 8:28 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Mary Elizabeth Flemmons Roberson, 98, of Batesville, passed away Jan. 15, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. She was born in Itta Bena on June 12, 1924, to James Robert Flemmons and Lizzie Louise Hackman Flemmons.

Mary was a lifelong member of Batesville First United Methodist Church. She worked for many years at Panola Mills and the Girdle Factory of Batesville. She enjoyed cooking and sewing for her family. She made many hand-made quilts, which her family will always cherish.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes one son, Jimmy Roberson (Susan) of Batesville; one daughter, Dianna Roberson Brady (Jimmy) of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Clint Roberson (Holly), Melissa Roberson Shepard (Bob), Jamie Roberson Browning (James), and Kris Brady (Andrea); fifteen great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Roberson; her sisters, Mable Lucille Massey, Dorothy Mae Hicks, and Sarah Louise Massey; and her parents.

Visitation will be held at Dickins Funeral Home, on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Batesville Magnolia Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 119 Panola Avenue, Batesville, MS 38606. Dickins Funeral Home is honored to have charge of arrangements.