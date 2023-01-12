Panola County Jail Log Published 1:20 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Jan. 1

Johnathan Terrell Bowden, 9406 E. Chester Dr., Jennings, MO, charged with DUI (second) and no drivers license.

James Ezekial Gates, 5116 Hales Dr., Oklahoma City, OK, charged with DUI.

Jonathan Jermaine Cox, 74 Sherwood Dr., Courtland, charged with violation of probation.

Mario Deshun Hicks, 1340A Alonzo Gipson Rd, Sardis, charged with DUI (other) and no drivers license.

Tyler Spencer Hood, 390 Moore Crossing, Byhalia, charged with DUI.

Grady Wade Fletcher, 9139 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (second).

Bobby Lloyd Griffin, 1232 Hunt Rd, Batesville, charged with petit larceny.

Emily Nicole Savage-Williamson, 969 Hwy. 7, Water Valley, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and violation of Drug Court guidelines.

Jan. 2

Virgil Quintrell Jones, 782 Sanders Rd., Sardis, arrested on a Drug Courtbench warrant.

Shelley Moore, Jr., 3704 JFK Blvd, Jackson, charged with arrested on a bench warrant.

Jan. 3

Earl Leon Thompson, Jr., 15491 Hwy. 39, DeKalb, charged with DUI.

Gredrecus Leonta Ford, 311 Willa St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant..

Lashanda Marie Russell, 231 Patterson Lane, Batesville, arrested on a felony warrant, charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

William Lee Buford, Jr., 1413 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court.

Rashad Mosley, 9460 Charlie Pride Hwy., Sledge, charged with contempt of court.

Jan. 4

Christy Nicole Moudy, 180 Cedar Heights, Pope, arrested on a warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Cody Allen Walton, 1834 River View Rd., Sardis, charged with malicious mischief and trespassing.

Marshall Moore, Jr., 1572 Smart Rd, Como, in court for sentencing.

Reggie Benard Kelley, 107 North Ave., Crenshaw, charged with violation of the seatbelt law and contempt of court.

Calvin Reeves, Jr., 4561 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping, possession of a weapon by a felon, failure to stop for blue lights, and failure to comply.

Larry Oell Coleman, 117 Lamb Ave., Crowder, charged with disorderly conduct.

Dante Jamal Robinson, 117 Lamb Ave., Crowder, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jan. 5

Roman Dee Milam, 611 Shiloh Rd, Courtland, charged with possession of a stolen firearm by a felon.

Bryon O’Neal Wright, 343 CR 421, Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jasmine Miranda Weaver, 3624 Jody Nelson Rd., Gulfport, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and on an outstanding warrant.

Micheauxy Latwain Chapman, 334A Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violation.

Randy Lamar Bolton, 334A Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with Drug Court violation.

Donta Deshun Woodall, 37 Ivy Gordon Dr., Courtland, charged with Drug Court violation.

Lesllie Session Spicer, 913 Battle Lane, Oxford, charged with Drug Court violation.

Jan. 6

Jatavious Ventreal Farmer, Senatobia, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Quintravious Deshae Antione Milam, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Jairus Deon Wiley, 145A Tramel Rd., Batesville, held as a state inmate.

Randy Roderkious Robinson, 326 Hanes St., Batesville, held as a state inmate.

Jonathan Brent Turner, 158A Locust St., Pope, arrested on a bench warrant.

Cory Lee Alred, 444 Lee Master Rd., Sardis, charged with petit larceny.

Gilbert Bradley Bridges, 323A Toliver Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and no insurance.

Austin Phillip Avant, 2613 Hwy. 315, Water Valley, charged with DUI (other) and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Steve Flowers, 5524 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Larry Dean Hester, 6416B Barnacre Rd., Sardis, serving two days for Drug Court.

Jan. 7

Shukeen Aquion Nunley, 211 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Gary Conner, 1329A Lawrence Bros. Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence.

John Dillion Belluso, 5606 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Meocean Vonna Smith, 1100 10th St., Lambert, charged with felony trafficking of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Keunte Daymon Turner, 6462A Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with trafficking of a controlled substance.

Jan. 8

Paul Patrick Lantrip, 206 Court St., Sardis, charged with felony sale of methamphetamine.