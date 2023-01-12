Batesville Municipal Court

Published 1:22 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Brad Greer

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Jan. 4, with Judge Tommy Defer presiding.

Crystal Myers, 957 Roberson Lane, Batesville, was found guilty in absentia of shoplifting, and had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

 Tiffany Nicole Smith, 18445 Hwy. 61, Lyon, failed to appear and had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and improper display of a tag bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 Lashanda Marie Russell, had felony charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and false pretenses bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury

In cases set for trial,

Rodney Roddell Flowers, 102 Hobbs St., Batesville, was found guilty of DUI, pled guilty to no drivers license and had a no insurance charge dismissed.

 

More News

Property Transfers

Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Panola County Jail Log

Panola County Youth hold ’23 Livestock Show

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow