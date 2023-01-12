Batesville Municipal Court Published 1:22 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Jan. 4, with Judge Tommy Defer presiding.

Crystal Myers, 957 Roberson Lane, Batesville, was found guilty in absentia of shoplifting, and had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Tiffany Nicole Smith, 18445 Hwy. 61, Lyon, failed to appear and had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and improper display of a tag bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Lashanda Marie Russell, had felony charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and false pretenses bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury

In cases set for trial,

Rodney Roddell Flowers, 102 Hobbs St., Batesville, was found guilty of DUI, pled guilty to no drivers license and had a no insurance charge dismissed.