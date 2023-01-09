Doris Jones Pittman, 92 Published 10:19 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

Doris Jones Pittman, age 92, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home near Enid, in the Teasdale Community.

Funeral services were Monday, Jan. 9, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Marks Cemetery in Marks. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at Wells Funeral Home.

Doris was born Oct. 3, 1930, in Marks, to the late Frank M. and Beulah Parrish Jones. She was a retired bank teller, who always greeted her customers with her contagious smile. Doris was a member of Friendship Church of God, and enjoyed shopping for antiques, collecting dolls and dishes.

Doris’ green thumb allowed her to raise beautiful flowers and many vegetable gardens, where she would can her crop for her family and friends to enjoy.

She leaves behind her husband of 75 years, Clarence W. “CW” Pittman of Enid; daughter, Beverly Pittman Pierce (Charles) of Meridian; three sons, Tommy J. Pittman (Lisa) of Enid, Rodger Pittman of Enid, Ronnie Pittman (Nina) of Enid; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Doris was preceded in death by one son, Jimmy Clarence Pittman; brother, Frankie Jones, Jr. and one sister, Laverne Jones Rodgers (Bobby Joe).