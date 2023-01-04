Douglas McArthur “Mack” Hatcher, 80 Published 8:58 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Douglas McArthur “Mack” Hatcher, ] 80, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends prior to the service at 1 p.m.

Mack was born on May 4, 1942 to the late Claude Hatcher and Gladys Waldrop Hatcher in Carroll County. He was a self-employed contractor for 50 years. Mack loved being in the contracting industry and took pride in his work. When he was not working, he enjoyed going fishing and hunting. Mack loved his grandchildren and doing whatever he could for them.

The family he leaves behind includes his wife of nearly 60 years, Nancy Holly Hatcher of Pope; two daughters, Jennifer Hatcher Hood (Randy) of Sulligent, AL, and Holly Hatcher Jaudon (Butch) of Pope; two sisters, Mary Helen Leach of Vaiden, and Debra Caffey of Winona; two brothers, Roy Briscoe and George Power both of Vaiden; 5 grandchildren, Tyler Hood, Tucker Hood, Taylor Jaudon, Tanner Jaudon, and Caylei Jaudon; and 3 honorary grandchildren Bonnie, Hannah, and Taylor.