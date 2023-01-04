College Roundup Published 8:52 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Sylvonta Oliver had six tackles and two interceptions as Memphis defeated Utah State 38-10 in the First Responder Bowl. Oliver also announced his decision to enter the NFL draft following the bowl game.

Cameron Wright had one reception for seven yards for the Memphis Tigers against Utah State in the First Responder Bowl.

K.J. Jefferson accounted for four touchdowns with 130 rushing and 19-of-29 for 287 yards passing as Arkansas (7-6) defeated Kansas 55-53 in three overtimes in the Liberty Bowl. Jefferson was also named Player of the Game.

Dee Hentz posted two tackles in Kansas State’s (10-4) 42-20 Sugar Bowl loss to No.5 Alabama.