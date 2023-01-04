Brenda Morrow, 61 Published 9:04 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Brenda Morrow, 61, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Regional Center in Oxford.

Funeral services were Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Antioch Cemetery near Courtland.

Brenda was born July 31, 1961 in Batesville, to Billy Wilson and Dale Ray Morrow. Brenda enjoyed watching cartoons and listening to music. She liked being outdoors when the weather was permitting in her chair visiting with her foster family. She loved holding hands with family and friends. Brenda was known to sneak over to the boys cottage on occasion just to see what was going on. Most of all she adored sweets and particularly chocolate pudding.

Brenda was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Gladys Ray, and her paternal grandparents, Sherman and Gladys Morrow.

Brenda’s memory will be cherished by her parents, Billy Wilson (Bobby) and Dale Ray Morrow and her brother, Billy Wilson Morrow, Jr. all of Courtland, MS.