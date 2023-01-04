Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Call Log
Dec. 27
7:27 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., caller advises she thinks her mother has had a stroke.
11:34 a.m. – Court St., male subject has passed out.
2:03 p.m. – I-55 north of Eureka Rd. overpass, two car accident, unknown injuries, one lane is blocked.
Dec. 28
9:39 a.m. – Hwy. 51, two car accident with entrapment.
10:35 a.m. – Hickory Ln., subject experiencing weakness.
12:50 p.m. – Deaton St., residential fire/smoke alarm.
3:05 p.m. – Hickory Ln., life assist needed.
Dec. 29
1:30 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, First Security Bank, caller is stuck in an elevator.
1:49 p.m. – Deaton St., residential fire/smoke alarm.
Dec. 30
10:35 a.m. – Hemlock Rd., 71 year old female has fallen.
12:25 p.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, automatic smoke alarm.
2:37 p.m. – Area behind GameStop, possible suicidal female.
Dec. 31
2:45 p.m. – Hwy. 51N., Piggly Wiggly, 79 year old male with a possible heart attack.
6:17 p.m. – Jefferies St., 81 year old female with possible stroke.
7:15 p.m. – South Panola High School main building, heat sensor alarm.
10:17 p.m. – Tiger Dr., near Keating Rd, 37 year old male with trouble breathing.
Jan. 1
3:06 a.m. – Patton Ln., 48 year old female with diabetic problems.
7:12 a.m. – South Panola High School, heat sensor alarm.
8:30 a.m. – South Panola High School, fire alarm.
12:08 p.m. – Jones St., grass or leaves on fire.
5:50 p.m. – Lester St., male subject fell down and can’t keep balance, sitting in white truck.
6:33 p.m. – Hunter’s Parkway, vehicle on fire.
Jan. 2
2:08 a.m. – MLK Dr., garbage can on fire.
1:09 p.m. – Bates St., male subject has overdosed on medication.
3:36 p.m. – Dogwood Ln., smoke in a hallway.
5:55 p.m. – Roper Rd., general fire and smoke alarm.
6:11 p.m. – MLK Dr., 63 year old male barely moving.
6:52 p.m. – Tiger Dr., South Panola High School, heat sensor alarm.
8:44 p.m. – Eureka St., 95 year old female not feeling well.