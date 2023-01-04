Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Call Log

Dec. 27

7:27 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., caller advises she thinks her mother has had a stroke.

11:34 a.m. – Court St., male subject has passed out.

2:03 p.m. – I-55 north of Eureka Rd. overpass, two car accident, unknown injuries, one lane is blocked.

Dec. 28

9:39 a.m. – Hwy. 51, two car accident with entrapment.

10:35 a.m. – Hickory Ln., subject experiencing weakness.

12:50 p.m. – Deaton St., residential fire/smoke alarm.

3:05 p.m. – Hickory Ln., life assist needed.

Dec. 29

1:30 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, First Security Bank, caller is stuck in an elevator.

1:49 p.m. – Deaton St., residential fire/smoke alarm.

Dec. 30

10:35 a.m. – Hemlock Rd., 71 year old female has fallen.

12:25 p.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, automatic smoke alarm.

2:37 p.m. – Area behind GameStop, possible suicidal female.

Dec. 31

2:45 p.m. – Hwy. 51N., Piggly Wiggly, 79 year old male with a possible heart attack.

6:17 p.m. – Jefferies St., 81 year old female with possible stroke.

7:15 p.m. – South Panola High School main building, heat sensor alarm.

10:17 p.m. – Tiger Dr., near Keating Rd, 37 year old male with trouble breathing.

Jan. 1

3:06 a.m. – Patton Ln., 48 year old female with diabetic problems.

7:12 a.m. – South Panola High School, heat sensor alarm.

8:30 a.m. – South Panola High School, fire alarm.

12:08 p.m. – Jones St., grass or leaves on fire.

5:50 p.m. – Lester St., male subject fell down and can’t keep balance, sitting in white truck.

6:33 p.m. – Hunter’s Parkway, vehicle on fire.

Jan. 2

2:08 a.m. – MLK Dr., garbage can on fire.

1:09 p.m. – Bates St., male subject has overdosed on medication.

3:36 p.m. – Dogwood Ln., smoke in a hallway.

5:55 p.m. – Roper Rd., general fire and smoke alarm.

6:11 p.m. – MLK Dr., 63 year old male barely moving.

6:52 p.m. – Tiger Dr., South Panola High School, heat sensor alarm.

8:44 p.m. – Eureka St., 95 year old female not feeling well.