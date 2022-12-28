Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Dec. 20

11:32 a.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of Popeyes, automobile accident with 18-wheeler and car.

6:44 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of McDonald’s, two car accident with injuries.

Dec. 21

9:44 a.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, burning smell reported coming from shower.

3:31 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of Plaza Jewelers, car crash with unknown injuries, west bound lane is blocked

7:16 p.m. – Perkins Lane, 36 year of female with severe pain and fever.

Dec. 22

3:07 a.m. – Deaton St., smoke and fire alarm, keyholder contacted but gave wrong password.

5:59 a.m. – Deaton St., residential smoke/fire alarm.

6:45 a.m. – Martinez St., residential smoke alarm.

8:13 a.m. – Maple Lane, 61 year old male having a heart attack.

10:39 a.m. – Hwy. 6 near Treasurer Loans, three car accident, unknown injuries, highway is blocked.

10:51 a.m. – Bates St., female subject possibly having a stroke, Lifeguard also en route.

4:12 p.m. – Willa St., female subject with stomach and chest pain.

5:21 p.m. – Mt. Olivet Rd., big ditch in front of Powell’s Store, one car accident, rollover with entrapment, subject advises she is not injured but can’t get out of her vehicle.

8:55 p.m. – Wood St., residential fire alarm.

Dec. 23

2:05 a.m. – Hickory Ln., male subject with breathing problems.

3:18 a.m. – Pearson St., house fire.

3:42 a.m. – Hoskins Rd., residential smoke.

12:19 p.m. – Bates St., 68 year old male needs lift assist.

12:30 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, female in a vehicle experiencing seizures.

2:10 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Dollar General, gas smell from an unknown origin.

5:15 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Mike’s Food and Gas, vehicle on fire.

Dec. 24

5:54 a.m. – Skyline Motel, male subject on oxygen needs medical assistance.

11:17 a.m. – Armstrong St., 37 year old male having a seizure.

Noon – Pearson St., elderly male having trouble breathing.

4:09 p.m. – House-Carlson Dr., WalMart, 45 year old female passed out and hit her head.

4:15 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, carbon monoxide sensor going off.

5:02 p.m. – Vaughn St., 79 year old male has fallen, unknown injury status.

Dec. 25

1:07 a.m. – Skyline Motel, 55 year old male passed out, barely breathing.

8:49 a.m. – Hwy. 6E and I-55, vehicle on fire.

11:53 a.m. – Thermos Dr., Thermos building, smoke and fire alarm.

12:16 p.m. – Curtis Rd., corner of Shell Rd., working structure fire.

2:34 p.m. – Thermos Dr., Thermos, fire/water alarm.

5:16 p.m. – Baker St., 70 year old female experiencing an asthma attack.

8:06 p.m. – Lester St., welfare check on 85 year old male, hasn’t been seen and not answering door.

Dec. 26

10:58 a.m. – Dell St., female found, possible heart attack.

4:39 p.m. – Eureka St., elderly female with head cold and throwing up.

6:40 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of Waffle House, two car vehicle accident with injuries, Lifeguard en route.