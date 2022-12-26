Kenneth D. Shelton, 76 Published 10:01 am Monday, December 26, 2022

Kenneth D. Shelton, 76, of Batesville, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesvill. The family will be receiving friends Monday evening from 5-8 p.m.

Kenneth was born Nov. 18, 1946, in Lambert to the late Benjamin Pola and Letha Mae Woods Shelton. He work for Bunge Oil Mill in Marks as a Weigh Master for 18 years. Kenneth could often be seen riding his motorcycle when he was not working.

Kenneth leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Sherry Colyer Shelton of Batesville; daughter, Amy Shelton Kannada (Brian) of Oxford,; son, Benjamin Thomas Shelton (Jamie) of Effington, IL; two sisters, Vonnie Cox of Hernando, Lucille Sims of Mount Dora, FL; brother, William “Bill” Shelton of Memphis, and two grandchildren, Ashton Winn and Elliott Shelton.

Along with his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by two sisters, Billie Dove Ray, Bennie Pearl Bertrand and his brother, Bobby Shelton.