Locals recognized for 30 years service at MDOT Published 4:49 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

During a recent awards ceremony, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recognized employees in District 2, which covers 17 northwestern Mississippi counties, for their years of continuous service to the agency in various roles including maintenance, administration and construction, among others.

Two employees, Ulmer Trey Bullock III; Assistant Maintenance Engineer and Lamont D. Jamison; Engineering Technician at the Batesville office, were both honored for 30 years of service with MDOT. Michael Hanks; Maintenance Technician in the Tunica office (not pictured) was honored for 40 years.

Some 37 employees were honored at the annual Service Awards & Recognition Ceremony held at District 2 Headquarters in Batesville on Monday, Dec. 12.

MDOT Executive Director Brad White, MDOT Chief Engineer Brian Ratliff and the Mississippi Transportation Commission would like to thank these employees for their hard work and dedication to MDOT and the people of Mississippi.

“I am very grateful for all of our employees,” said Northern District Commissioner John Caldwell. “We are truly a team of professionals and those recognized here can be assured that they make a real difference and every single one of them makes valuable daily contributions to our successes.”