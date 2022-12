Tommye Dean Burns Benson, 90 Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Tommye Dean Burns Benson, 90, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Azalea Commons in Batesville.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Antioch Cemetery in Courtland. The family will receive friends prior to service at Wells Funeral Home beginning at 1 p.m.