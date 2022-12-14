South Panola splits with DeSoto Central
Published 7:13 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022
South Panola closed out their 2022 home portion of their basketball season Thursday, Dec. 8, splitting a pair of varsity games against DeSoto Central.
Varsity Girls
SP 68
DC 34
The red-hot Lady Tigers (9-2) continued their roll with a convincing win over the Jaguars. The South Panola duo of Nia Fondren and Kamiyah Griffin was too much for DeSoto Central as Fondren scorched the nets for 28 points and 19 rebounds with three blocked shots.
Griffin added 23 points and nine boards while Janashia McKinney and Key’arria Jones provided seven points each.
Alexis Hamilton registered 11 rebounds and two points. Jada Wilson dished out four assists in the winning cause.
Varsity Boys DC 55
SP 40
DeSoto Central earned the split in the nightcap by halting the Tigers brief three-game winning streak. Dematric Houston paced South Panola (3-8) with 13 points with Cam Griffin following with eight.
L.J. Pope contributed with seven points as Coya Ford registered six. Derrick Weston added five and Ju-Ju Pope finished with one.
South Panola travels to Independence Thursday, Dec. 15 before going to No.1 ranked Tupelo Tuesday, Dec. 20.