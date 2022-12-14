Michael Greer McArthur, Sr., 73 Published 2:35 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Michael Greer McArthur, Sr., 73, passed away at his home in Sardis with his family by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Michael was born July 27, 1949, to the late Bill and Betty McArthur in Memphis TN. Michael grew up in Sardis where he worked in sales.

He is survived by his wife, Susan McArthur of Sardis; sons, Michael G. McArthur, Jr. (Amber), Blair McArthur (Heather), J.B. McArthur, Austin McArthur; sister, Betty Kay Jones and 11 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Don McArthur.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Michael.