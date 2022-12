Joyful Noise on the Square Published 7:03 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Students from the kindergarten classes at Batesville Elementary School walked to the downtown Square Monday and Tuesday this week to serenade friends, family, and general Square traffic with Christmas song. Some students were joyful singers and some were just happy to be away from the classroom and enjoying the mild weather and holiday happenings. (Contributed