Jail Log Published 7:18 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Dec. 5

Jamarcus Deshun Phillips, 188 Abe Hill Rd., Como, charged with domestic aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Jenny Lynn Phillips, 6720 Red Hawk Cv., Olive Branch, charged with DUI, careless driving, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Stevie Dewayne Bonds, 217 Hwy. 51, Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Sherman Lee Clemons, 901 Herron Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Jeremy Terrell Williams, 908 Eagle Nest Dr., Byram, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to compy.

Dec. 6

Larry Wayne Tillman, 933 Longtown Rd., Sarah, charged with two counts of fondling.

Dec. 7

Domingo Cortez Smith, 507 Franklin St., Sardis, charged with two counts of contempt of court.

Brandon Casey Henderson, 430 Glover Rd., Crenshaw, charged with simple domestic violence.

Michael David Woodring, 4997 Curtis Rd., Batesville, held for State of Michigan.

Antrayvious Cortez Laws, 255A McMinn Rd., Batesville, charged with speeding, no insurance, failure to comply, disorderly conduct, and following too close.

Gerald B. Wallace, 110 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Shakara Latrice Curry, 215 Draper St., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Dec. 8

Justin Michael Howell, 209 Hardy Rd., Courtland, arrested on a warrant from DeSoto County.

Brandon Antonio Adair, 91C Elbert Smith Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Logan Drake Bailey, 80 Robert Cosby Rd., Batesville, arrested on a warrant from Tunica County.

Dedrick D. Morehead, 363 Park Ave., Sledge, charged with contempt of court.

Antonio Leshon Mister, 330 Ford Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Cheves Donta Patterson, 110 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court.

Dec. 9

Damian Lee Splawn, 920 Chippewa Rd., Laurel, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Tydrekes Deshun Bradford, 101 Pegues Circle, Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Javarius Deville Taylor, 256 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with reckless driving, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Dec. 10

Brianna Ward, 127 Sacred Heart, Helena, AR, charged with DUI.

Jeffrey Darnell Nelson, 16 CR 4015, Oxford, charged with false pretense.

Willie Reeves, Jr., 4537 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Rodney Roddell Flowers, 102C Hobbs St., Batesville, charged with DUI, no drivers license, and no proof of insurance.