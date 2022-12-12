Sherry Potts Burton Published 11:51 am Monday, December 12, 2022

Sherry Potts Burton’s Heavenly Father called her home to celebrate an eternal life with Him in Friday, December 9, 2022, after a week in the critical care unit of Baptist Hospital, Oxford, MS. She was 51 years young.

Funeral Services for Sherry will be held in the Martin Willingham Chapel of Wells Funeral Home on Sunday, 12/11/22 @ 4p.m. The family will receive friends beginning @ 2p.m. and continue until service time. She will be buried in Forrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sherry, known to some as “Sissy” was born on September, 25, 1971 in Sardis, MS to Jimmy Dale Potts and Alma ‘Jean’ Rutherford. She grew up in the Shady Grove community of Panola county where she ripped and romped with her cousins, friends and church folks learning how to work hard & love her family oriented country life style. Sherry graduated from South Panola High in 1989 and then attended Northwest in Senatobia. She went on to be a devoted worker for all the employers she blessed with her skills and knowledge. Many will remember her smiling face while she worked for Wal-Mart in Oxford and Bancorp South in Oxford & for the past 20 or so years, she was the bookkeeper and ‘go to girl’ at Go Orthodontics in Oxford. She was an active volunteer in many organizations, one of which was the Merea Ministry where she helped do whatever was needed including being the bookkeeper. Sherry volunteered at the Mt. Olivet Volunteer Fire Dept. as a firefighter and as an auxiliary member. She enjoyed serving at the Panola Co. Baptist Association’s “Sunrise Point” camp at Sardis Lake. Sissy was a great Baker & cake designer and one who liked to taste her goodies and enjoy them along with whomever was celebrating.

Sherry will truly be missed by countless friends and family, including her husband of 5 years, Don Burton, & their son, Andrew of Oxford; her mother Jean Rutherford, and her dad, Jimmy Potts of Batesville, brother, Dale Potts, also of Batesville, and her Mother-in-Love, Faye Burton of Oxford, MS.

Those who knew her as “Big Momma”, included her cousins, Barbara, Nick, Chris, Megan, and their children. Sherry considered them all to be her own kids and treated them as such.

Sherry was the granddaughter to the late AA Rutherford, Jr., & Jeannie Rutherford and Charlie & Willie Potts.

Memorial contributions may be made to, Merea Ministry, P.O. Box 1326, Batesville, MS 38606 www.mereaminsitry.org