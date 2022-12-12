Phyllis G. Byrd, 88 Published 1:59 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

Phyllis G. Byrd, 88, passed away Sunday evening, Dec. 11, 2022, in Courtland.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The visitation will be from noon until service time on Wednesday.

Phyllis was born August 9, 1934 in Parcoal, WV to the late Gennis and Edith Marie Cool Shoulders. She was a retired factory worker and loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Phyllis leaves behind her two daughters, Debra Beavers of Courtland, Cindy Shearon of Pope; one sister, Nancy Dalson of Warren, OH; three brothers, Charles “Bud” Byrd of Elkins, WV, Richard Byrd of Batesville, Jeff Byrd of Tyler, TX; nine grandchildren and seventeen grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by three sisters, Patty Hamrick, Helen Beaver and Rhonda Mott.