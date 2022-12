Sherry Burton, 51 Published 11:57 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Sherry Burton, 51, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford on Friday, Dece. 9, 2022. She was the wife of Donald Burton.

Funeral Services for Sherry will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m.