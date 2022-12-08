Sissy Morris, 53 Published 9:13 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

Sissy Morris, 53, died December 1, 2022, in Elaine, AR. Visitation is Thursday December 8, 2022, 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS. Funeral services are 2:00 P.M. Thursday at Meredith-Nowell Chapel in Clarksdale, MS with burial in the Memorial Gardens. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements. Sissy was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include: her son Taylor Morris of Courtland, MS; brother Trip Johnson of Starkville, MS; sister Ann Marie Seay (Brian) of Courtland, MS; mother JoAnn Horton Johnson; boyfriend Glenn Keffer of Elaine, AR and nieces Avery Seay, Bailey Seay and Lorlei Johnson whom she was affectionately known by as Aunt Sissy.

Preceded in death by her parents Jim and Ann Taylor Johnson.