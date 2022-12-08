Fire Log Published 9:00 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Nov. 29

4:25 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 28 year old female with difficulty breathing.

4:34 a.m. – Armstrong St., two-car motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries, officers and Lifeguard responding.

1:52 p.m. – Warren Dr., 38 year old male with a medical emergency.

2:01 p.m. – Shadow Lane, 55 year old male with low blood sugar.

4:37 p.m. – Claude St., vehicle fire.

7:59 p.m. – MLK Jr. Dr., female found lying on floor, patient is weak.

10:24 p.m. – Hoskins Rd., fire alarm.

Nov. 30

12:19 a.m. – Willa St., 49 year old female with high blood sugar.

10:38 a.m. – Lester St., lift assist needed.

3:50 p.m. – Martinez St., residential building with smoke/carbon monoxide alarm.

Dec. 1

7:33 a.m. – Autumn Av., stove fire.

11:37 a.m. – Hwy. 6 & Eureka St., car accident, one subject complaining of chest pain.

1:16 p.m. – Oak Leigh Dr., residential fire alarm.

2:51 p.m. – Van Voris St., convenience store, vehicle has hit the building.

6:01 p.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, caller advised he is in a blue 18-wheeler and just drank peroxide.

9:13 p.m. – Cotton Plant Rd., residential structure fire / trailer home.

Dec. 2

3:10 a.m. – Willa St., 31 year old female with difficulty breathing.

11:37 a.m. – Lester St., 62 year old with high blood pressure.

2:15 p.m. – Dodge’s Store, fuel leak and store is requesting Fire Dept. spray off the parking lot.

2:33 p.m. – Hwy. 6W in front of Power Dr., two vehicle accident with injuries.

Dec. 3

3:58 p.m. – Wood Ext., automatic fire alarm.

4:18 p.m. – Martinez St., fire alarm sounding.

4:20 p.m. – Crown, Cork & Seal, 60 year old male having chest pain.

Dec. 4

5:54 a.m. – Nash Rd., residential structure fire.

10:03 a.m. – Crossroads Behavioral Center, Keating Rd., male patient has pulled the fire alarm and discharged the fire extinguisher inside the building.

9:11 p.m. – Lester St., 61 year old male with a high fever.

Dec. 5

4:38 a.m. – Noble St., 71 year old female having hot flashes.

8:24 a.m. – Hwy. 6E in the area of Lowe’s for a vehicle accident.

4:12 p.m. – Hwy. 52N & Tiger Dr., two vehicle accident with injuries.

9:23 p.m. – Willa St., 26 year old female throwing up and experiencing headaches.