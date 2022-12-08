Fire Log
Published 9:00 am Thursday, December 8, 2022
Batesville Fire Dept.
Call Log
Nov. 29
4:25 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 28 year old female with difficulty breathing.
4:34 a.m. – Armstrong St., two-car motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries, officers and Lifeguard responding.
1:52 p.m. – Warren Dr., 38 year old male with a medical emergency.
2:01 p.m. – Shadow Lane, 55 year old male with low blood sugar.
4:37 p.m. – Claude St., vehicle fire.
7:59 p.m. – MLK Jr. Dr., female found lying on floor, patient is weak.
10:24 p.m. – Hoskins Rd., fire alarm.
Nov. 30
12:19 a.m. – Willa St., 49 year old female with high blood sugar.
10:38 a.m. – Lester St., lift assist needed.
3:50 p.m. – Martinez St., residential building with smoke/carbon monoxide alarm.
Dec. 1
7:33 a.m. – Autumn Av., stove fire.
11:37 a.m. – Hwy. 6 & Eureka St., car accident, one subject complaining of chest pain.
1:16 p.m. – Oak Leigh Dr., residential fire alarm.
2:51 p.m. – Van Voris St., convenience store, vehicle has hit the building.
6:01 p.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, caller advised he is in a blue 18-wheeler and just drank peroxide.
9:13 p.m. – Cotton Plant Rd., residential structure fire / trailer home.
Dec. 2
3:10 a.m. – Willa St., 31 year old female with difficulty breathing.
11:37 a.m. – Lester St., 62 year old with high blood pressure.
2:15 p.m. – Dodge’s Store, fuel leak and store is requesting Fire Dept. spray off the parking lot.
2:33 p.m. – Hwy. 6W in front of Power Dr., two vehicle accident with injuries.
Dec. 3
3:58 p.m. – Wood Ext., automatic fire alarm.
4:18 p.m. – Martinez St., fire alarm sounding.
4:20 p.m. – Crown, Cork & Seal, 60 year old male having chest pain.
Dec. 4
5:54 a.m. – Nash Rd., residential structure fire.
10:03 a.m. – Crossroads Behavioral Center, Keating Rd., male patient has pulled the fire alarm and discharged the fire extinguisher inside the building.
9:11 p.m. – Lester St., 61 year old male with a high fever.
Dec. 5
4:38 a.m. – Noble St., 71 year old female having hot flashes.
8:24 a.m. – Hwy. 6E in the area of Lowe’s for a vehicle accident.
4:12 p.m. – Hwy. 52N & Tiger Dr., two vehicle accident with injuries.
9:23 p.m. – Willa St., 26 year old female throwing up and experiencing headaches.