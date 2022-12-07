Wanda Ann Tims Sanders, 83 Published 9:05 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Wanda Ann Tims Sanders, 83, of Tocowa Community passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Brandon. Wanda was born in Bruce, on April 7, 1939, to Annie Kate Barton and James F. Tims.

She loved gardening, sewing, bird watching, and all animals, especially strays and homeless animals.

Left to cherish her memory, is her loving family, which includes one daughter, Gayle Sanders of Tocowa and one honorary daughter, Leanne Pierce, also of Tocowa; one brother, Larry Tims; five honorary grandchildren, Bridgitt Anderson, Heather Anderson, Colby Shankle, Nick Brower and Maci Halstead; four honorary great-grandchildren, Owen Brower, Oliver Brower, Ava Brower, and Henry Shankle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Sanders; two sisters, Lois Anderson and Nellie Tutor; one brother, Harold Tims and her parents.

Funeral services were Sunday, Nov. 27, at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Shiloh Cemetery, c/o Leanne Pierce, 3519 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, MS 38620. Dickins Funeral Home is honored to have charge of arrangements.