December 7, 2022

Teresa Mae Little Grant, 74, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dece. 6, 2022, at her home in Batesville.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the family’s home, 12586-B Hwy 6 West, Batesville.

Teresa was born April 1, 1948 in Texas to the late Robert Thurman and Allie Mae Barnes Little. She was a homemaker that enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Her greatest passion was her family and making sure they were all well cared for.

Those who loved her most was her husband, Lawrence Grant of Batesville; daughter, Deverlin Grant of Batesville; son, Scotty Grant (Jeannie) of Chicago; daughter-in-law, Mary Grant of Florida; sister, Donna McQuade of Georgia; six grandchildren, Adam Grant, Cody Grant, Dylan Grant, all of Florida, Matthew Grant, Alyssa Grant and Breanna Fiore all of Chicago, IL and six great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Grant and Lawrence Grant, Jr.