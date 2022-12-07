Nancy Karen Crawford Wilson, 78 Published 9:02 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Nancy Karen Crawford Wilson, 78, of Como, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Water Valley.

Mrs. Wilson was born on Feb. 18, 1944, in Harmontown to Doris and Harold Crawford. She was a longtime member of Harmontown Baptist Church, where she enjoyed playing the piano.

She loved music of all kinds and especially music by Elvis, the Gaithers, Alabama, George Strait and Presley’s Jubilee from Branson.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved family get-togethers with the grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes her husband of 59 years, Marshall Wilson, of Harmontown, one daughter, Carol Cooper (Greg) of Oxford; two sons, Keith Wilson (Jessie) of Senatobia, and Justin Wilson (Amanda) of Strayhorn; two sisters, Patsy Walker of Memphis, and Teresa Mitchell of Germantown, TN; two brothers, Gerald Crawford (Juanita) of Looxahoma and Paul Crawford (Leslie) of Como; nine grandchildren, Lauren Hendrix (Lance), Lindsey Shaw (Chris Taylor), Tyler Wilson (Madison), Kristin Benton (Kelton), Carrie Wilson (Shane Arbuckle), Emily Wilson, Ethan Wilson, Abbi Anthony (Drake) and Ashlyn Skaggs (Chaz); 12 great-grandchildren, Collins Hendrix, Hadleigh Wilson, Sawyer Boyett, Lane Arbuckle, Brooks Benton, Gaven Benton, Kirklyn Anthony, Hastings Anthony, Khloe Taylor, Kami Taylor, Logan Skaggs and Manon Skaggs.

Funeral services were Saturday, Dec. 3, at Harmontown Baptist Church. Interment was in Harmontown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Harmontown Cemetery Fund, c/o Charlie Shaw, 2677 Atticus Lane, Nesbit, MS 38651. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.