Betty Katherine Griffin Swindoll Daugherty, 69 Published 1:33 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

Betty Katherine Griffin Swindoll “Kathe” Daugherty, 69, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Bruce.

Memorial Services for Kathe was held on Monday, Dec. 5, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

Kathe was born Feb. 19, 1953, one of eight children to the late James Griffin and Lillie Mae Harrison Griffin in Crowder. Kathe retired from MDOT where she worked as a Lab Tech. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her yard and being outdoors. Most importantly, she adored her family, children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Kathe was preceded in death by seven brothers, Roy Lynn Griffin, Jesse “Red” Griffin, Larry Wayne Griffin, JW Griffin, Sammie Griffin, Gerald Griffin, and Vernon Keith Griffin.

The loving family she leaves behind to cherish her memory includes her husband, Gary Daugherty, Sr. of Batesville; her children, Johnathan Wade Swindoll of WI, Cody Heath Swindoll of UT, Amanda Page Swindoll Logan (Barry) of Bruce; step- sons, Mitchell Daugherty of Sardis, Gary Wayne Daugherty of Oxford; and four grandchildren, Trey and Jayke Logan, Jackson and Harrison Daugherty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.