Radia Grace White Murphree, 92 Published 9:38 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Radia Grace White Murphree, 92, of Batesville, MS, passed away peacefully Tuesday November 22, 2022 at Fernbrooke Personal Care Home in Houston, MS. The family will receive friends Sunday November 27, 2022 from 2pm until 2:45pm at Wells Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3pm at Magnolia Cemetery.

Grace, as she was affectionately known, was born August 25, 1930 to the late Jule White and Betty Kilgore White. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Batesville. An avid bowler in her younger years, she also enjoyed playing basketball. Her hobbies included making ceramics, collecting Hallmark ornaments and Barbie dolls, playing cards and drinking coffee with her friends. Nothing, however, brought her greater joy than spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored.

Grace was married to the late, Walter Gundolphus “Buddy” Murphree, Sr. and together they spent 22 years traveling with the military which Grace thoroughly enjoyed. After settling in Batesville, Grace was employed with Phil Webb Office Supply.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Gundolphus “Buddy” Murphree, Sr. and her son, Walter Gundolehus “Chip” Murphree, Jr, and 8 siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Nita McGreger (Earl), of Vardaman, MS, her son, Greg Murphree (Lee), of Tupelo, MS, seven grandchildren, Nicole Thomas (Elton), April McGreger. (Phil), Preston McGreger (Candi), Brooks Murphree, Reed Murphree, Katie Murphree, and Miles Murphree, as well as six great-grandchildren, Si Thomas, Cole Thomas, Mo

Blank, Baylee Bollinger, Presley McGreger, and Clark McGreger.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.