Home Place Pastures Held Annual Oyster Roast In Como Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Fifth-generation family farm, Home Place Pastures, which humanely raises pork, beef, lamb and goats on their Como pasture, has continued making very positive strides in what they have to offer the public.

The 25-acre hill farm hosted a hugely successful oyster roast on Saturday, Nov. 19, with 200 people in attendance. The annual event has been gaining momentum year after year, and according to Chief Marketing Officer John Jordan Proctor, word is consistently spreading about the party,

“The oyster roast started with a handful of us getting together one Saturday night and shucking a few sacks of oysters on the back of our delivery truck. We were making deliveries in New Orleans so we would plan ahead and bring back a few sacks of gulf oysters on the trip back up. It was always a blast,” said Proctor.

“Our aim was to capture the magic of those first few years, and give people a chance to come experience some of our favorite things with us,” he said. “We really put a premium on hard work at Home Place Pastures, but we also know the value of a good party. It reminds us why we started doing this in the first place. We all love this farm, and anytime we can get people out here to enjoy it with us is a win. It’s amazing to see our community, customers and staff come together for a few hours and have a good time.”

According to Proctor, many people and businesses helped put on the event this year, including friend, Chef Hunter Evans of Elvie’s Restaurant in Jackson, Mississippi, who came up and prepared the oysters this year.

“It was the best food we’ve ever had at this event,” he said. “We sourced oysters from Bright Side Oysters in Grand Isle, Louisiana–a small sustainable oyster farm raising the absolute best oysters.

Gin was also provided from Wonderbird Distillery in Taylor. “We’re really proud to see what they have built over the last few years,” said Proctor.

Available offerings also included wine from Pasqua Vineyards, and craft beers from a new brewery called Fertile Ground in Jackson. “Not to mention, some top notch Home Place BBQ,” Proctor said enthusiastically.

Home Place also hosted one of their favorite up-and-coming country singers, Emily Nenni, who is based in Nashville. “She’s amazing, and her music really tied the whole thing together. Gonna be tough to top this one,” he said.

Although they have no further big events scheduled at the moment, they are most excited about the hiring of a new chef, Johnny Cass–who is from Australia, by way of Clarksdale–a couple of months ago.

“He has really made a huge impact on our farm store,” said Proctor. “We’d love to shine a light on some of his hard work, and let people know what kind of food we are serving.”