George Howard Caffey, 76 Published 11:08 am Monday, November 21, 2022

George Howard Caffey, 76, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital of North Mississippi in Oxford.

A memorial service will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home followed by a private family inurnment at Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 P.M. prior to the service.

George was born January 16, 1946 in Clarksdale, MS to the late Josh W. Caffey, Jr and Dr. Musa Baker Caffey. He was a retired farmer and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Batesville, MS. George also honorably served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He loved the outdoors and spending time boating and camping. George enjoyed woodworking while making special pieces for family and friends.

George is survived by the love of his life, Trina Meurrier Caffey of Batesville, MS; two daughters, Cheryl Caffey Hayward (Keith) of Oxford, MS, Angela Caffey Hayward of Oxford, MS; four grandchildren, Alli Hayward, Mary Clark Hayward, Nicole Hayward Arriola (Dillon) and Emily Hayward.

Along with his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, Josh W. Caffey, III.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 119 Panola Ave. Batesville MS 38606.