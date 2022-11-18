Peggy LaMastus Strickland, 87 Published 7:20 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Funeral services for Mrs. Peggy LaMastus Strickland will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at First Baptist Church of Winona. Rev. Jay Anderson will officiate the service. Burial will follow Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Savannah Valley Memorial Garden in Thomson, GA.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Louie Harrison, Mike Jones, Dr. Keith Rushing, Kent Blaine, Nathan Crenshaw, and Steve Lester. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Randle, Rudone Goldman, Scott Neal, David Pratt, Mike Box, and Scotty Blaine.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mrs. Peggy LaMastus Strickland of Winona passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after an extended illness. She was born in Charleston, and was 87 years old.

Mrs. Strickland retired from International Paper. She also worked as a physical education teacher, served as a Winona Housing Authority Commissioner, and worked as church secretary for First Baptist Church of Winona for seven years. She was very involved with her church family.

Mrs. Strickland was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Clyatt Gerald “Strick” Strickland, Sr.; and her parents, Kathryn Barnes LaMastus and Guy Edward LaMastus. She is survived by one daughter, Kathi L. Brown (Perry) of Bellflower, CA; and one son, Clyatt Gerald “Bo” Strickland, Jr. (Debbie) of Winona; six grandchildren, Angie (Randy), Abbie (George), Ashley (Daniel), Nick (Shannon), all of California; and Jami (Paul) of Carrollton, and Lawrence of Winona; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 408, Winona, MS 38967.

