Randy Lynn Tiner, 59

Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

By Staff reports

Randy Lynn Tiner,  59, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his sister’s home in Courtland.

A memorial graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Forrest Memorial Park.

Randy was born Dec. 23, 1962, in Marks to the late Clifford Bailey and Ruby Jean Melton Tiner. He was a mechanic and carpenter by trade. When not working, Randy loved going fishing.

Those he leaves behind, includes his son, Randy Lynn Tiner, Jr. of Batesville; four sisters, Patty Daugherty of Courtland,  Daile Johnson of Courtland, Kathleen Fortner of Batesville,  Patricia Tiner of Hernando; and brother, Tom Jim Tiner of Como.

