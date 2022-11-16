Randy Lynn Tiner, 59 Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Randy Lynn Tiner, 59, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his sister’s home in Courtland.

A memorial graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Forrest Memorial Park.

Randy was born Dec. 23, 1962, in Marks to the late Clifford Bailey and Ruby Jean Melton Tiner. He was a mechanic and carpenter by trade. When not working, Randy loved going fishing.

Those he leaves behind, includes his son, Randy Lynn Tiner, Jr. of Batesville; four sisters, Patty Daugherty of Courtland, Daile Johnson of Courtland, Kathleen Fortner of Batesville, Patricia Tiner of Hernando; and brother, Tom Jim Tiner of Como.