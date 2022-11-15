Morris Collins Bailey Published 9:09 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Morris Collins Bailey died peacefully Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford, Mississippi.

A celebration of his life was held Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Batesville.

Collins was born May 5, 1934, to Bessie Etoy Collins and Morris Isaac Bailey. A native of Oxford, he graduated from University High School in 1952. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Personnel Management from The University of Mississippi on May 31, 1959. While attending The University of Mississippi, he was a proud member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He also served in the United States Marine Corps. Collins married the love of his life, Glenda Clarke Stevens, in 1964. In 1967, he received his law degree from The Mississippi College School of Law, formerly the Jackson School of Law. Following law school, Collins made his home in Batesville, MS, where he practiced law for almost fifty years. Collins was an active member of his community and church. He was a member of the Batesville Rotary Club, Panola County Bar Association, Mississippi Bar Association, Mississippi Banker’s Association, and Mississippi Trial Lawyers Association. He served as Panola County Ole Miss Alumni President, President of the Rotary Club and recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow award, Panola Playhouse Board of Directors, and Panola Country Club Board. He was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church, where he served as the Chairman of the Administrative Board, Finance Committee, Pastor-Parrish Relations Committee, and a former Sunday School Teacher.

Collins was preceded in death by his loving parents and sister, Anita Joyce Bailey Shepherd. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Glenda Clarke Stevens; son, John David Bailey (Lacy) of Sardis; daughter, Stephanie Bailey Guckert (Harry) of Batesville; sister, Judy Beth Bailey Solomon of Hammond, LA; brother, David Raymond Bailey (Martin Oliver) of Chicago, IL; two grandsons, Harry Bailey Guckert (Juliana), of Batesville and John Collins Bailey of Jackson; two granddaughters, Dr. Mary Clay Bailey of Houston, TX, and Caroline Collins Guckert of Batesville; and great-grandchildren, Grae Stubbs Guckert and Waverly Collins Guckert of Batesville.

Memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Batesville.