Brandon Douglas Fowler, 35 Published 11:15 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Brandon Douglas Fowler, 35, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,, at his home in Southaven.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Eureka United Methodist Church with the interment to follow at Eureka Private Cemetery near Courtland. the family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service.