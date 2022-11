Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing of ULM graduate Published 9:36 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

A Louisiana television station has just reported that a District Court Judge has dismissed the murder charged against Quinton Tellis for the stabbing death of a ULM student.

A link to the TV stations report is below:

https://www.myarklamiss.com/news/top-stories/judge-dismisses-quinton-tellis-murder-charge-in-the-2015-fatal-stabbing-of-ulm-graduate/