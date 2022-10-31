Adreon K. “Sonny” Willis, 85 Published 11:54 am Monday, October 31, 2022

Adreon K. “Sonny” Willis, age 85, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford, MS.

The family will receive friends Friday October 28, 2022 from 12pm until 2pm at Wells Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place at Forrest Memorial Park at 2:15pm.

Sonny was a retired US Air Force and US Army Veteran. He served in the US Air Force from 1956-1960 and continued his service in the US Army from 1962-1977. Following his military career, Sonny worked for Honeywell as a computer analyst and later for Shelby County, retiring after 22 years.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlene Gill and Corrine Wilson, and one brother, Amos Willis.

Sonny is survived by his loving wife, Helen Applewhite Willis, of Southaven, MS, two children, Scott Willis (Sherry), of North Carolina and Keith Willis (Felecia), of Batesville, MS, one sister, Ada Williams, of Grenada, MS, five grandchildren, Nick Brower, Johnathan Willis, Maggie Anthony, Amber Willis Holloway, and Chris Willis, and ten great-grandchildren.

Wells Funeral Home in Batesville, MS has been entrusted with arrangements.